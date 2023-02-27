An average trading volume for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $67.65 in the prior trading day, Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed at $67.98, up 0.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465572 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Hopson Ricky sold 643 shares for $49.36 per share. The transaction valued at 31,738 led to the insider holds 16,452 shares of the business.

Boerman Manja sold 780 shares of CTLT for $40,326 on Dec 05. The Pres. BioModalities Division now owns 15,860 shares after completing the transaction at $51.70 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Grippo Michael J, who serves as the SVP, Strategy & Corp. Dev. of the company, sold 2,451 shares for $65.83 each. As a result, the insider received 161,349 and left with 17,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Shares short for CTLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 5.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.57, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.31B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.