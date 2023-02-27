An investigation into PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s technical aspects

The price of PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed at $15.18 in the last session, down -2.88% from day before closing price of $15.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539794 shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when van der Zweep Michael sold 219 shares for $16.95 per share. The transaction valued at 3,712 led to the insider holds 1,373 shares of the business.

Hirsch Jeffrey K. sold 5,000 shares of PUBM for $69,477 on Jan 10. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 7,662 shares after completing the transaction at $13.90 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Pantelick Steven, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,965 shares for $12.99 each. As a result, the insider received 51,519 and left with 11,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $31.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUBM traded on average about 440.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 2.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.4M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.56M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.99M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.91M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.91M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.1M and the low estimate is $258.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.