An overall feel about Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) closed at $40.50 down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $41.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509633 shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zillow Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $61 from $34 previously.

On January 09, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Wacksman Jeremy sold 15,492 shares for $46.99 per share. The transaction valued at 727,956 led to the insider holds 26,166 shares of the business.

Spaulding Dan sold 6,944 shares of ZG for $328,174 on Feb 17. The Chief People Officer now owns 15,979 shares after completing the transaction at $47.26 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Owens Bradley D., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,777 shares for $46.96 each. As a result, the insider received 83,448 and left with 13,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $58.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZG has traded an average of 800.59K shares per day and 965.12k over the past ten days. A total of 236.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $413.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $424.79M to a low estimate of $400.41M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.88B, an estimated decrease of -89.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $428.58M, a decrease of -89.90% less than the figure of -$89.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $482M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.8M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -70.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.