Analysis of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E): Selected Notes

The closing price of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) was $28.21 for the day, down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $28.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668461 shares were traded. E stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of E’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eni’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, E has reached a high of $32.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.55.

Shares Statistics:

E traded an average of 436.30K shares per day over the past three months and 478.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for E as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 892.97k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, E has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.81. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.22. The current Payout Ratio is 51.92% for E, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.