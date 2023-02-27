Analysis of Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): Selected Notes

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) closed the day trading at $26.78 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $26.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866231 shares were traded. RCII stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RCII, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,084 shares for $24.20 per share. The transaction valued at 26,233 led to the insider holds 78,228 shares of the business.

BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,475 shares of RCII for $25,739 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 77,144 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, BROWN JEFFREY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,223 shares for $20.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,304 and bolstered with 75,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Upbound’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCII has reached a high of $31.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RCII traded about 575.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCII traded about 569.64k shares per day. A total of 55.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCII as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.58M, compared to 6.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.61% and a Short% of Float of 18.12%.

Dividends & Splits

RCII’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.36, up from 1.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.76%. The current Payout Ratio is 156.90% for RCII, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $990.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $943.51M. As of the current estimate, Upbound Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -11.80% over than the figure of -$15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $967.06M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.