Are analysts optimistic about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:AXL) stock?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745196 shares were traded. AXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when WILLEMSE NORMAN sold 59,265 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 533,385 led to the insider holds 297,435 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXL has reached a high of $11.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXL traded about 979.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXL traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 3.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.16B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.14B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.