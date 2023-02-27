Are analysts optimistic about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IONS) stock?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) closed the day trading at $35.69 down -2.73% from the previous closing price of $36.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129622 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IONS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Monia Brett P sold 24,651 shares for $40.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,003,153 led to the insider holds 145,305 shares of the business.

HOUGEN ELIZABETH L sold 2,079 shares of IONS for $84,392 on Feb 06. The EVP, Finance & CFO now owns 75,496 shares after completing the transaction at $40.59 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, O’NEIL PATRICK R., who serves as the EVP CLO & General Counsel of the company, sold 1,920 shares for $40.86 each. As a result, the insider received 78,460 and left with 41,581 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IONS traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IONS traded about 861.42k shares per day. A total of 142.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.35M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 8.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is -$2.72, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$5.71.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $158.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.29M to a low estimate of $138M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440M, an estimated decrease of -63.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.48M, an increase of 71.50% over than the figure of -$63.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $721.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810M, down -26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $509.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.