Are analysts optimistic about Match Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed the day trading at $41.34 down -5.27% from the previous closing price of $43.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3406113 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTCH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.New Street initiated its Buy rating on January 04, 2023, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Kim Bernard Jin bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,017,280 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $114.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTCH traded about 4.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTCH traded about 4.04M shares per day. A total of 281.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.84M, compared to 10.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $794.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $797M to a low estimate of $788.52M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $798.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $825.96M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $837.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $811M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.