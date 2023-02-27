Are analysts optimistic about SBA Communications Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock?

The closing price of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) was $257.82 for the day, down -2.90% from the previous closing price of $265.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749869 shares were traded. SBAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $264.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $257.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 129.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, MoffettNathanson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $393 to $380.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $405 to $377.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares for $355.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,919,750 led to the insider holds 23,884 shares of the business.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V sold 16,464 shares of SBAC for $5,768,721 on Aug 10. The EVP – Site Leasing now owns 21,785 shares after completing the transaction at $350.38 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, STOOPS JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, sold 66,001 shares for $345.56 each. As a result, the insider received 22,807,632 and left with 255,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SBA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has reached a high of $379.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $236.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 288.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 303.41.

Shares Statistics:

SBAC traded an average of 723.28K shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBAC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.09, SBAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.57 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $695.68M to a low estimate of $674.2M. As of the current estimate, SBA Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $595.26M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $676.77M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $688.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.6M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.