Are Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Trip.com Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $34.79, down -4.11% from its previous closing price of $36.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3896098 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $41.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $40.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCOM traded 5.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 647.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 641.75M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.18M with a Short Ratio of 16.32M, compared to 15.99M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $714.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $720.26M to a low estimate of $706.9M. As of the current estimate, Trip.com Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $650.41M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $778.73M, an increase of 36.40% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.91M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.