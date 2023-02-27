As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) offers stability

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) closed the day trading at $201.54 down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $202.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2163285 shares were traded. LOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $210.

On December 06, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $237.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on December 06, 2022, with a $237 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when McFarland Joseph Michael sold 15,301 shares for $203.82 per share. The transaction valued at 3,118,677 led to the insider holds 28,353 shares of the business.

MCCANLESS ROSS W sold 57,629 shares of LOW for $12,179,652 on Dec 13. The EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. now owns 26,923 shares after completing the transaction at $211.35 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Boltz William P, who serves as the EVP, Merchandising of the company, sold 98,632 shares for $213.34 each. As a result, the insider received 21,042,235 and left with 25,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $238.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOW traded about 2.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOW traded about 2.54M shares per day. A total of 618.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 604.00M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 10.58M, compared to 13.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

LOW’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.20, up from 2.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 25.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.13 and low estimates of $3.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.13 and $13.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.74. EPS for the following year is $13.92, with 35 analysts recommending between $14.75 and $11.94.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $22.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.15B to a low estimate of $22.5B. As of the current estimate, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.34B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.55B, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.82B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.25B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.29B and the low estimate is $85.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.