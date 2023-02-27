ASML (ASML Holding N.V.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $638.09 in the prior trading day, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed at $618.38, down -3.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995373 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $624.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $612.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASML by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $510 to $850.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $714.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 627.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 540.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 924.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 394.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 394.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.46M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASML’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.75, compared to 9.95 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 42.60% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.54 and a low estimate of $4.54, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.89, with high estimates of $4.89 and low estimates of $4.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.25 and $20.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.62. EPS for the following year is $24.72, with 6 analysts recommending between $26.2 and $23.38.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.84B to a low estimate of $6.84B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 72.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7B, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $72.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.24B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.84B and the low estimate is $30.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.