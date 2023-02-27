Considering Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $6.88 in the prior trading day, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at $6.75, down -1.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748707 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Savino Anthony sold 4,725 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 34,965 led to the insider holds 3,871,708 shares of the business.

Weber Dustin sold 4,470 shares of AMPS for $33,078 on Feb 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 2,009,568 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, GSO Altus Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 77,070,000 and left with 21,825,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 819.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 683.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.93M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.