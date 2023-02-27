Considering Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) closed at $41.15 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $40.67. On the day, 2115666 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HP traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 5.08M, compared to 4.71M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HP is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.04. The current Payout Ratio is 68.60% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.11 and $4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $6.04, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.89 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $753.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $771.4M to a low estimate of $725.8M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $467.6M, an estimated increase of 61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $790.02M, an increase of 43.60% less than the figure of $61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $811.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758.9M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 49.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.