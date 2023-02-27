EXAS (Exact Sciences Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) closed at $60.05 down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $61.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2319241 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Conroy Kevin T sold 4,764 shares for $62.72 per share. The transaction valued at 298,798 led to the insider holds 1,195,230 shares of the business.

ORVILLE JACOB A sold 2,710 shares of EXAS for $169,971 on Feb 22. The General Manager, Screening now owns 19,301 shares after completing the transaction at $62.72 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,430 shares for $62.72 each. As a result, the insider received 89,690 and left with 24,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $79.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXAS has traded an average of 2.60M shares per day and 2.38M over the past ten days. A total of 177.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.12M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.85M with a Short Ratio of 11.89M, compared to 9.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$1.42, while EPS last year was -$1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.02 and -$3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.54. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 17 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$3.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $525.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $552.2M to a low estimate of $502.4M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $473.81M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $529.37M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500.76M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.