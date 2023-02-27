FRG (Franchise Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $28.04 in the prior trading day, Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) closed at $26.84, down -4.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611328 shares were traded. FRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.98.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 25, 2021, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $40.

On December 15, 2020, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $40.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on December 15, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Laurence Andrew M bought 109 shares for $31.64 per share. The transaction valued at 3,449 led to the insider holds 431,258 shares of the business.

KAHN BRIAN RANDALL bought 100,000 shares of FRG for $3,750,000 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,864,610 shares after completing the transaction at $37.50 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Cozza Patrick A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $42.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 85,000 and bolstered with 34,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franchise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRG has reached a high of $45.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 523.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 364.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.74M. Insiders hold about 25.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FRG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.96% and a Short% of Float of 22.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FRG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.50, compared to 2.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Franchise Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $942.28M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -4.20% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.26B, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.