How is Kilroy Realty Corporation’s (NYSE: KRC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) closed at $36.41 in the last session, down -2.10% from day before closing price of $37.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727060 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $43 from $53 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $39.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Paratte A. Robert sold 3,425 shares of KRC for $250,984 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 27,210 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $79.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRC traded on average about 915.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 826.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Shares short for KRC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 2.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KRC is 2.16, which was 1.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06. The current Payout Ratio is 106.00% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $282.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $287.5M to a low estimate of $274.95M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $263.21M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.74M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.68M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.