I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO).

After finishing at $0.76 in the prior trading day, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) closed at $0.70, down -8.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0627 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077972 shares were traded. SOLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7620 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.30 and its Current Ratio is at 26.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 17, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 20, 2019, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $6.The Benchmark Company initiated its Speculative Buy rating on March 20, 2019, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2377.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 640.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.52M. Insiders hold about 9.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.28M with a Short Ratio of 9.85M, compared to 11.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07M to a low estimate of $2.77M. As of the current estimate, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.43M, an estimated increase of 104.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1M, an increase of 619.90% over than the figure of $104.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97M, up 220.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.05M and the low estimate is $60.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 848.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.