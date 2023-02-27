I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ).

After finishing at $24.58 in the prior trading day, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) closed at $23.70, down -3.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617365 shares were traded. ZUMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZUMZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Visser Chris K. sold 8,888 shares for $41.78 per share. The transaction valued at 371,360 led to the insider holds 12,339 shares of the business.

Visser Chris K. sold 500 shares of ZUMZ for $21,000 on Mar 22. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec. now owns 12,339 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zumiez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ has reached a high of $46.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 397.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 312.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.67M. Insiders hold about 19.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUMZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.32% and a Short% of Float of 32.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $267.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.8M to a low estimate of $265.37M. As of the current estimate, Zumiez Inc.’s year-ago sales were $346.68M, an estimated decrease of -22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUMZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $948.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $946.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, down -20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $978.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $936.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.