In spite of SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:SXC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) closed at $9.11 down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $9.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561898 shares were traded. SXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.89.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SunCoke Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 30, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunCoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SXC has traded an average of 935.60K shares per day and 778.15k over the past ten days. A total of 83.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SXC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 2.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SXC is 0.32, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $420.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $477.6M to a low estimate of $363.3M. As of the current estimate, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $439.8M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.3M, a decrease of -18.60% less than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $363.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, down -19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.