In the case of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), what’s next?

The closing price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) was $25.11 for the day, down -3.65% from the previous closing price of $26.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584000 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $32.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 233 shares for $27.21 per share. The transaction valued at 6,340 led to the insider holds 2,668 shares of the business.

Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 504 shares of AGIO for $14,409 on Feb 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 2,901 shares after completing the transaction at $28.59 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Schenkein David P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $28.62 each. As a result, the insider received 572,400 and left with 117,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 100.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $34.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.41.

Shares Statistics:

AGIO traded an average of 493.26K shares per day over the past three months and 563.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Shares short for AGIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 6.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.32 and a low estimate of -$1.89, while EPS last year was -$1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.71, with high estimates of -$1.63 and low estimates of -$1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.22 and -$6.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.56. EPS for the following year is -$6.43, with 9 analysts recommending between -$4.56 and -$8.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.8M and the low estimate is $19.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 114.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.