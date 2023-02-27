In the case of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), what’s next?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) closed the day trading at $72.71 down -3.25% from the previous closing price of $75.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2058058 shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $91.

On January 24, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $75.Guggenheim initiated its Sell rating on January 24, 2023, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 337 shares for $74.27 per share. The transaction valued at 25,029 led to the insider holds 48,567 shares of the business.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 326 shares of AKAM for $25,043 on Feb 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 48,230 shares after completing the transaction at $76.82 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 326 shares for $76.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,027 and bolstered with 47,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $123.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKAM traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKAM traded about 2.66M shares per day. A total of 158.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.40M, compared to 9.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $6 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $904.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $912.8M to a low estimate of $892M. As of the current estimate, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $905.36M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $917.41M, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $969.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $884.9M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.