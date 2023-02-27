In the case of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC), what’s next?

The closing price of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) was $11.31 for the day, up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $11.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2281059 shares were traded. ENLC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENLC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 234.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 27, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.50.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lamb Benjamin D sold 210,000 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,389,800 led to the insider holds 497,107 shares of the business.

Lamb Benjamin D sold 180,000 shares of ENLC for $2,115,000 on Feb 17. The EVP and CFO now owns 707,107 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Vann Kyle D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,500 shares for $12.16 each. As a result, the insider received 164,160 and left with 171,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EnLink’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENLC has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

ENLC traded an average of 2.33M shares per day over the past three months and 3.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 471.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENLC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.38M, compared to 15.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, ENLC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.45. The current Payout Ratio is 59.30% for ENLC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.99B to a low estimate of $2.79B. As of the current estimate, EnLink Midstream LLC’s year-ago sales were $2.24B, an estimated increase of 51.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.76B, an increase of 24.10% less than the figure of $51.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.73B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENLC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.69B, up 60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.22B and the low estimate is $10.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.