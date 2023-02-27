In the case of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS), what’s next?

The closing price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) was $29.22 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $29.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2587422 shares were traded. KSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KSS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 15, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $29.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. bought 3,413 shares for $29.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,967 led to the insider holds 46,937 shares of the business.

PRISING JONAS bought 10,000 shares of KSS for $296,694 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 60,647 shares after completing the transaction at $29.67 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, BONEPARTH PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 750,130 and bolstered with 70,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kohl’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $63.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.52.

Shares Statistics:

KSS traded an average of 3.49M shares per day over the past three months and 2.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.65M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.26M with a Short Ratio of 17.92M, compared to 16.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.63% and a Short% of Float of 21.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, KSS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.76. The current Payout Ratio is 46.10% for KSS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.13B to a low estimate of $5.91B. As of the current estimate, Kohl’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.22B, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.51B, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.22B and the low estimate is $16.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.