In the case of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW), what’s next?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) closed the day trading at $15.33 down -4.19% from the previous closing price of $16.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003354 shares were traded. PRMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRMW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on January 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 47,630 shares for $16.01 per share. The transaction valued at 762,685 led to the insider holds 1,268,770 shares of the business.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 90,463 shares of PRMW for $1,458,291 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 1,268,770 shares after completing the transaction at $16.12 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,760 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,159 and left with 1,268,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Primo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has reached a high of $16.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRMW traded about 769.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRMW traded about 922k shares per day. A total of 161.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.67M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRMW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Dividends & Splits

PRMW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $547.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $551M to a low estimate of $541M. As of the current estimate, Primo Water Corporation’s year-ago sales were $518M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $530.47M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.