In What Direction Will Gen Digital Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Goes From Here?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) closed the day trading at $20.17 down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $20.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2483365 shares were traded. GEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when DERSE NATALIE MARIE sold 1,033 shares for $21.10 per share. The transaction valued at 21,796 led to the insider holds 235,863 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEN has reached a high of $30.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GEN traded about 3.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GEN traded about 2.92M shares per day. A total of 647.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.17M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.38M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 12.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $940.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $940.1M to a low estimate of $940M. As of the current estimate, Gen Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $716M, an estimated increase of 31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $954.15M, an increase of 34.80% over than the figure of $31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $962.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $946M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.