In What Direction Will Outset Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) was $22.55 for the day, down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $23.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623678 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On July 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Brottem John L. sold 8,626 shares for $24.06 per share. The transaction valued at 207,575 led to the insider holds 62,890 shares of the business.

Trigg Leslie sold 3,015 shares of OM for $73,445 on Feb 16. The Chair and CEO now owns 411,029 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Vazquez Martin, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,931 shares for $24.36 each. As a result, the insider received 47,042 and left with 102,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $48.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.22.

Shares Statistics:

OM traded an average of 498.50K shares per day over the past three months and 814.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Shares short for OM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 3.81M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.5 and -$3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.51. EPS for the following year is -$3.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.72 and -$3.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.51M to a low estimate of $28.6M. As of the current estimate, Outset Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.15M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.17M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.6M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $148.1M and the low estimate is $144.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.