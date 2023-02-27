Invest in Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) closed at $52.13 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $52.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 867662 shares were traded. CMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Smith Barbara sold 150,000 shares for $48.11 per share. The transaction valued at 7,216,633 led to the insider holds 227,651 shares of the business.

Smith Barbara sold 19,500 shares of CMC for $966,030 on Dec 02. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 483,785 shares after completing the transaction at $49.54 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Smith Barbara, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $49.48 each. As a result, the insider received 272,140 and left with 503,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Commercial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMC has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMC traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 926.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.87M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMC is 0.64, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.10. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for CMC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Commercial Metals Company’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, a decrease of -13.80% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $7.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.