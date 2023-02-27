Invest in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) closed at $296.66 in the last session, down -0.89% from day before closing price of $299.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3712642 shares were traded. HD stock price reached its highest trading level at $298.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $292.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 33.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 32.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 22, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $340 from $350 previously.

On February 22, 2023, Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $360 to $340.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $360 to $340.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when KINNAIRD JEFFREY G sold 6,403 shares for $311.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,995,495 led to the insider holds 25,241 shares of the business.

Siddiqui Fahim sold 2,000 shares of HD for $622,580 on Nov 17. The EVP and CIO now owns 3,928 shares after completing the transaction at $311.29 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Campbell Ann Marie, who serves as the EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops of the company, sold 230 shares for $310.79 each. As a result, the insider received 71,482 and left with 12,692 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 233.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HD has reached a high of $347.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $264.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 319.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 301.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HD traded on average about 3.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.02B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 11.36M, compared to 12.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HD is 8.36, which was 6.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 43.50% for HD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.39 and a low estimate of $3.06, while EPS last year was $3.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.11, with high estimates of $4.34 and low estimates of $3.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.77 and $16.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.66. EPS for the following year is $16.83, with 36 analysts recommending between $17.62 and $15.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.35B to a low estimate of $35.72B. As of the current estimate, The Home Depot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.72B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.19B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.35B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.16B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.87B and the low estimate is $147.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.