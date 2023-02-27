Investing in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) closed at $242.30 down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $245.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560377 shares were traded. LH stock price reached its highest trading level at $244.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $239.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $250 from $275 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Kirchgraber Paul R sold 8,000 shares for $250.58 per share. The transaction valued at 2,004,675 led to the insider holds 9,069 shares of the business.

Schroeder Mark S sold 309 shares of LH for $76,518 on Feb 14. The EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab now owns 6,687 shares after completing the transaction at $247.63 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Schroeder Mark S, who serves as the EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab of the company, sold 409 shares for $243.01 each. As a result, the insider received 99,391 and left with 6,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laboratory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LH has reached a high of $281.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 244.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LH has traded an average of 642.52K shares per day and 803.19k over the past ten days. A total of 90.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.43 and a low estimate of $3.95, while EPS last year was $6.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.19, with high estimates of $4.68 and low estimates of $3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.18 and $19.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.85. EPS for the following year is $17.7, with 15 analysts recommending between $18.89 and $16.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.66B. As of the current estimate, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.12B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.4B and the low estimate is $14.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.