Investing in National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) closed at $38.48 down -2.85% from its previous closing price of $39.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737630 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Acharya Ravi sold 1,394 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 55,760 led to the insider holds 832 shares of the business.

Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares of EYE for $25,707 on May 13. The Director now owns 12,588 shares after completing the transaction at $25.71 per share. On May 12, another insider, Brandman Jared, who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,225 and bolstered with 18,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EYE has traded an average of 516.69K shares per day and 605.15k over the past ten days. A total of 78.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.46M. Shares short for EYE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.75M, compared to 6.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $470.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $483M to a low estimate of $462.2M. As of the current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $477.85M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.32M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $586.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548.82M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.