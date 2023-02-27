Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at $425.59 down -3.65% from its previous closing price of $441.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085267 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $434.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $423.76.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ServiceNow Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $420 from $525 previously.

On October 31, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $516.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on October 31, 2022, with a $516 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Tzitzon Nicholas sold 1,000 shares for $430.18 per share. The transaction valued at 430,183 led to the insider holds 2,443 shares of the business.

Smith Paul John sold 411 shares of NOW for $178,316 on Feb 21. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 2,405 shares after completing the transaction at $433.86 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Bedi Christopher, who serves as the Chief Digital Information Ofc of the company, sold 239 shares for $431.82 each. As a result, the insider received 103,205 and left with 18,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 266.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $601.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 423.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 430.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOW has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 202.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 31 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.01 and $8.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.18. EPS for the following year is $11.31, with 32 analysts recommending between $12.9 and $10.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B, an increase of 21.50% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.59B and the low estimate is $10.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.