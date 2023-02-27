Is Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $57.62 in the prior trading day, Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) closed at $55.81, down -3.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516074 shares were traded. ENOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On September 12, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Trerotola Matthew L. sold 3,945 shares for $54.62 per share. The transaction valued at 215,476 led to the insider holds 162,544 shares of the business.

Shirley Brady sold 1,232 shares of ENOV for $67,304 on Feb 23. The Pres. & COO now owns 46,733 shares after completing the transaction at $54.63 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, PRYOR DANIEL A, who serves as the EVP, Strategy & Business Dev. of the company, sold 1,113 shares for $54.61 each. As a result, the insider received 60,781 and left with 73,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENOV has reached a high of $73.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 313.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 327.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $415.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.2M to a low estimate of $411.2M. As of the current estimate, Enovis Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -59.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.5M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$59.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $390.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -59.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.