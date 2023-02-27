Is this a Prime Time To acquire Trimble Inc. (TRMB) stock

After finishing at $52.93 in the prior trading day, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) closed at $51.78, down -2.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1242578 shares were traded. TRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $82 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when PAINTER ROBERT G sold 5,000 shares for $55.41 per share. The transaction valued at 277,061 led to the insider holds 150,752 shares of the business.

MATTHEWS DARRYL R sold 4,000 shares of TRMB for $285,204 on Aug 18. The SVP & Sector Head now owns 38,136 shares after completing the transaction at $71.30 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, KIRKLAND JAMES A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 5,412 shares for $71.53 each. As a result, the insider received 387,131 and left with 65,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $74.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 247.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.61M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $931.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $979.89M to a low estimate of $912.3M. As of the current estimate, Trimble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $993.7M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $946.41M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $984.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $912.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.