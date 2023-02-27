Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) closed at $9.48 in the last session, down -3.76% from day before closing price of $9.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1864189 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On July 07, 2022, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On April 06, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 06, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Mastandrea Christine J bought 500 shares for $8.56 per share. The transaction valued at 4,279 led to the insider holds 305,808 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Whitestone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSR has reached a high of $13.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WSR traded on average about 215.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 343.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.23M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WSR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 520.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 597.88k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WSR is 0.48, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.78.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.1M to a low estimate of $35.44M. As of the current estimate, Whitestone REIT’s year-ago sales were $33.26M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.09M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.56M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.36M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.4M and the low estimate is $144.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.