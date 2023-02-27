It’s a good day to be an International Paper Company (IP) shareholder

In the latest session, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) closed at $36.49 down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $36.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3268792 shares were traded. IP stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Paper Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $31 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $29.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Gregg Aimee K. sold 1,862 shares for $36.05 per share. The transaction valued at 67,125 led to the insider holds 4,260 shares of the business.

Nicholls Timothy S sold 5,000 shares of IP for $194,730 on Feb 16. The Senior Vice President now owns 129,261 shares after completing the transaction at $38.95 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, PLATH THOMAS J., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $36.00 each. As a result, the insider received 72,000 and left with 49,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $50.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IP has traded an average of 3.15M shares per day and 2.89M over the past ten days. A total of 353.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.48M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.41M with a Short Ratio of 11.41M, compared to 10.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IP is 1.85, from 2.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43. The current Payout Ratio is 45.00% for IP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.24B to a low estimate of $4.65B. As of the current estimate, International Paper Company’s year-ago sales were $5.24B, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.14B, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.74B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.16B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.02B and the low estimate is $19.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.