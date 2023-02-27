It’s a good day to be an Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Sun Communities Inc.’s stock clocked out at $146.55, down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $147.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544575 shares were traded. SUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $185.

On April 20, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $220.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on April 20, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Thelen Bruce sold 6,892 shares for $165.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,139,937 led to the insider holds 25,120 shares of the business.

LEWIS CLUNET R sold 4,400 shares of SUI for $674,926 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 26,400 shares after completing the transaction at $153.39 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, McLaren John Bandini, who serves as the Pres & COO of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $180.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,073,128 and left with 148,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUI has reached a high of $193.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUI traded 528.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 497.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.97M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SUI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.20, SUI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 132.70% for SUI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $659.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $732.68M to a low estimate of $624.56M. As of the current estimate, Sun Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $542.43M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.07M, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $678.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $622.45M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.