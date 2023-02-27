It’s an appealing income play to consider CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

The price of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) closed at $70.73 in the last session, down -0.01% from day before closing price of $70.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2844255 shares were traded. CSGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSGP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Hill John W sold 3,650 shares for $78.92 per share. The transaction valued at 288,058 led to the insider holds 20,734 shares of the business.

DESMARAIS MICHAEL J sold 1,296 shares of CSGP for $107,322 on Oct 28. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 36,900 shares after completing the transaction at $82.81 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Hill John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,400 shares for $74.49 each. As a result, the insider received 104,286 and left with 20,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CoStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has reached a high of $85.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSGP traded on average about 2.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 404.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CSGP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 5.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $575.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $648M to a low estimate of $568M. As of the current estimate, CoStar Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $506.79M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.97M, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $596.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $578.91M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.