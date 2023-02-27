It’s an appealing income play to consider On Holding AG (ONON)

The price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed at $20.68 in the last session, down -2.27% from day before closing price of $21.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1737067 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $28 from $37 previously.

On July 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 26, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $29.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONON traded on average about 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 317.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.23M. Insiders hold about 33.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.26M with a Short Ratio of 19.50M, compared to 20.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $750.71M, up 63.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.