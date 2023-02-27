It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Illumina Inc. (ILMN) stock

The closing price of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) was $196.59 for the day, down -2.77% from the previous closing price of $202.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991360 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ILMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 301.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $216.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Aravanis Alexander sold 5,398 shares for $201.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,088,982 led to the insider holds 2,922 shares of the business.

TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares of ILMN for $105,785 on Feb 06. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 38,276 shares after completing the transaction at $211.57 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Hoyt Aimee L, who serves as the SVP, Chief People Officer of the company, sold 871 shares for $205.57 each. As a result, the insider received 179,051 and left with 2,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $371.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 204.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 209.70.

Shares Statistics:

ILMN traded an average of 1.26M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 3.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.72 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $3.37, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.74 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $5.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.