It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) closed the day trading at $32.03 down -3.09% from the previous closing price of $33.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734773 shares were traded. LSXMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LSXMA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $56 from $57 previously.

On January 11, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $55.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 07, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 47,950 led to the insider holds 14,871 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 1,371 shares of LSXMA for $46,614 on Jan 06. The CAO/PFO now owns 14,871 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200 shares for $32.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,560 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMA has reached a high of $51.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LSXMA traded about 642.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LSXMA traded about 742.7k shares per day. A total of 332.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.26M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.93% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.39 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.3B. As of the current estimate, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s year-ago sales were $2.28B, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.36B and the low estimate is $9.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.