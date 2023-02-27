Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) closed at $16.58 in the last session, down -2.41% from day before closing price of $16.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558636 shares were traded. KN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On February 10, 2022, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Crowley Daniel J bought 2,000 shares for $13.97 per share. The transaction valued at 27,940 led to the insider holds 19,815 shares of the business.

Niew Jeffrey sold 77,537 shares of KN for $1,466,070 on May 26. The President & CEO now owns 528,590 shares after completing the transaction at $18.91 per share. On May 23, another insider, SHAVERS CHERYL L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,100 shares for $18.85 each. As a result, the insider received 58,435 and left with 52,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KN has reached a high of $22.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KN traded on average about 888.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.50M. Shares short for KN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $182.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.8M to a low estimate of $175.5M. As of the current estimate, Knowles Corporation’s year-ago sales were $201.4M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.5M, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $810.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $792.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.7M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $815.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $851.8M and the low estimate is $748.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.