Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at $18.61 in the last session, down -2.21% from day before closing price of $19.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1419691 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Jones Douglas Edward bought 2,500 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 44,775 led to the insider holds 11,860 shares of the business.

Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares of NEOG for $58,150 on Oct 11. The VP & CFO now owns 32,722 shares after completing the transaction at $11.63 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, BOEHM WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,770 and bolstered with 23,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 422.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 77.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 42.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $36.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEOG traded on average about 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 216.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.17M with a Short Ratio of 12.59M, compared to 9.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $227.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $229.43M to a low estimate of $225.3M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $128.24M, an estimated increase of 77.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.52M, an increase of 66.70% less than the figure of $77.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $238.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $823.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $961.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $970.01M and the low estimate is $953.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.