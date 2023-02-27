News Corporation (NWS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) closed the day trading at $17.61 down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $17.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120852 shares were traded. NWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NWS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,536,417 led to the insider holds 87,706 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $23.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NWS traded about 875.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NWS traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 193.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.57M. Insiders hold about 40.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.82% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

NWS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 18.94% for NWS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:3 ratio.