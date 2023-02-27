PATH (UiPath Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at $14.67 in the last session, down -2.78% from day before closing price of $15.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3212074 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PATH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares for $16.61 per share. The transaction valued at 664,550 led to the insider holds 1,359,051 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 12,000 shares of PATH for $199,369 on Feb 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,505 shares after completing the transaction at $16.61 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider received 135,048 and left with 267,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $35.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PATH traded on average about 5.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 550.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.82M with a Short Ratio of 29.82M, compared to 31.45M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $278.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.2M to a low estimate of $277M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.7M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.14M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.03M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.25M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.