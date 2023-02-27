SAND (Sandstorm Gold Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at $4.82 in the last session, up 0.42% from day before closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2297158 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6647.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAND traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 298.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.37M. Insiders hold about 3.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.12% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 4.21M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.4M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $29.82M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198M and the low estimate is $166M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.