Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed the day trading at $66.09 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $67.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1302612 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $82 from $62 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 18, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares for $69.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,867 led to the insider holds 30,360 shares of the business.

LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares of STX for $5,163,235 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 225,941 shares after completing the transaction at $103.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $106.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 206.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.29 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $2.8B, an estimated decrease of -29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, a decrease of -20.10% over than the figure of -$29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.08B and the low estimate is $8.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.