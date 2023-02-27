The name Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.83, down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $13.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1788361 shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.71.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IVR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

On June 30, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on May 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 20,962 led to the insider holds 11,802 shares of the business.

Anzalone John bought 15,000 shares of IVR for $24,750 on May 10. The CEO now owns 83,178 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On May 09, another insider, Phegley Richard Lee Jr., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 12,092 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,194 and bolstered with 28,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $24.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IVR traded 735.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 748.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 3.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.67% and a Short% of Float of 15.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, IVR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 19.65.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $51.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.58M to a low estimate of $38.8M. As of the current estimate, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.86M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.33M, an increase of 43.10% over than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $197.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.2M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308.04M and the low estimate is $192M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.