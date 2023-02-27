The name Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) closed at $71.20 down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $72.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177979 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southern Copper Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares for $74.94 per share. The transaction valued at 14,987,600 led to the insider holds 374,966 shares of the business.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 100,000 shares of SCCO for $7,497,300 on Mar 10. The Chairman of the Board now owns 574,966 shares after completing the transaction at $74.97 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $74.87 each. As a result, the insider received 3,743,350 and left with 674,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $79.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCCO has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 6.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCCO is 4.00, from 1.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23. The current Payout Ratio is 110.00% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.61B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Southern Copper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.93B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.