The name STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) closed at $57.33 down -4.37% from its previous closing price of $59.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210197 shares were traded. STAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of STAAR Surgical Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 164.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 28, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $67.

On December 08, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $60.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 08, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 39,090 shares for $47.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,873,431 led to the insider holds 8,783,082 shares of the business.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of STAA for $4,697,610 on Dec 28. The 10% Owner now owns 8,743,992 shares after completing the transaction at $46.98 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 51,985 shares for $47.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,490,534 and bolstered with 8,643,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STAAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has reached a high of $112.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STAA has traded an average of 800.27K shares per day and 800.37k over the past ten days. A total of 48.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.15% stake in the company. Shares short for STAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 3.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 20.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $64.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $65M to a low estimate of $63.57M. As of the current estimate, STAAR Surgical Company’s year-ago sales were $59M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.26M, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $283.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.47M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.1M and the low estimate is $339.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.